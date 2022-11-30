Supreme Court to hear NI Protocol challenge
A legal challenge to the Northern Ireland Protocol is set to start later at the UK Supreme Court.
It has been mounted by a group of unionist politicians.
They have argued the protocol, part of the government's Brexit deal with the European Union, breaches the Act of Union and the Northern Ireland Act.
The group's arguments have previously been rejected by the High Court and the Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court challenge will be heard over two days.
The Court of Appeal, however, suggested there were legal points of public importance which merit consideration by the UK's highest court, the Supreme Court.
It referenced whether a modification of the Act of Union by the protocol amounted to a change in Northern Ireland's constitutional status.
The protocol was designed to ensure free trade could continue across the Irish land border after the UK had left the EU.
It kept Northern Ireland aligned with the EU's single market for goods, but in turn led to additional checks and controls on some goods moving to Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
This has led to a political stalemate at Stormont where the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has refused to form a cross-community government since February.
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister has led the application to the Supreme Court.
In a joint statement along with Baroness Hoey and Ben Habib, Mr Allister said they were looking for "definitive determinations as to the breach of Article 6 of the Acts of Union which the protocol inflicts and the consequences thereof, including what protection, if any, the Belfast Agreement affords against such constitutional change".
"Ultimately, the protocol requires political defeat," they added.
The UK government continues to engage in talks with the EU about changes to the protocol, while legislation is also progressing at Westminster which would override many elements of the protocol.
Supreme Court judges have allocated two days, Wednesday and Thursday, to hear the challenge.