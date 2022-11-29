Keady Orange hall graffiti attack 'a sectarian hate crime'
- Published
Police say they are treating a graffiti attack on an Orange hall in Keady, County Armagh, as a sectarian hate crime.
Republican slogans were sprayed on the building on Crosskeys Road some time between 22:00 GMT on Monday night and 09:45 GMT on Tuesday.
UUP councillor Sam Nicholson said he was disgusted at the attack which he described as despicable and abhorrent.
He said it was "nothing less than narrow-minded bigotry".
"It is not just an attack on bricks and mortar, this is an attack on unionists and the Orange Order and the many people in the community who use this facility," he added.
SDLP assembly member Justin McNulty said it was a disgraceful attack.
"Given the nature of the graffiti it is clear that this was an attack on the people who use this hall and there is no support for it within this community, nor is there any place for it within our society," he said.
"Everyone must have the right to celebrate their culture and traditions in peace without having to worry about incidents like this."
DUP assembly member William Irwin said "for anyone to spray paint over an important community resource is outrageous but to spray IRA slogans is sickening".
"This is sadly another example of hatred and sectarianism directed at members of the Orange Order within this constituency," he added.
"Those behind this sinister criminality should desist immediately and I hope they will be brought before the courts."
Sinn Féin assembly member Cathal Boylan also condemned the attack.
"Those responsible do not represent the community," he said.
"I would appeal to anyone with information about this vandalism to report it to the PSNI."