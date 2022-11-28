East Belfast UVF gun accused bailed
A man accused of having UVF guns and explosives stored at his home in east Belfast is to be released from custody.
Robin Baker, 47, was granted bail amid claims he knew nothing about the haul of weapons hidden in the property he shares with his co-accused brother.
Six guns, ammunition, two pipe bombs and two smoke grenades were discovered at the address on Belvoir Street.
Baker was among four men arrested during a series of police raids on 18 November.
The items were discovered during intelligence-led searches carried out against the east Belfast Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
A box of magnets, believed to be used on the underside of a vehicle, were also discovered at the property.
Robin Baker and his brother William face charges of possessing firearms and explosives with intent to endanger life and in suspicious circumstances.
They are also accused of having a prohibited weapon.
Robin Baker provided a statement in which he denied knowing anything about the haul or any links to the UVF.
William Baker, 51, told police his brother was unaware of what had been stored at the property.
He claimed he was being asked to store the items in return for his neighbour's parties being stopped.
Defence barrister Joe Brolly told the court his client had learning disabilities.
Seeking bail, Mr Brolly said that the guns had been concealed behind what used to be a hatch. The storage area was covered by a frame of William Baker's flute band uniform.
Mr Justice O'Hara said there was a possibility "that this 47-year-old man...is exactly the sort of person the UVF takes advantage of".
Despite acknowledging the accused may ultimately still have a case to answer, Mr Justice O'Hara decided to grant bail to Robin Baker to return to his home address.
The judge added: "At the very least it is significantly less useful to the UVF than it was before."