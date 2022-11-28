Londonderry: Masked men fire single shot at house
- Published
Police in Londonderry are investigating a report of a masked man firing a shot at a house in the Creggan area.
The incident happened in Culdaff Gardens at about 21:00 BST on Sunday, the police have said.
A number of masked men entered a house, one of whom was said to be carrying a firearm. A single shot was fired at the front door before the men made off.
Two men were in the house at the time but there was no report of any injuries, police have said.
The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has condemned the incident.
In a tweet on Monday, Mr Eastwood said: "Innocent lives put at risk because of guns on our streets. Derry doesn't want this."