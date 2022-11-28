Strabane bomb: Man released in PSNI attempted murder case

Police cars at the scene on Friday morning
The explosion happened in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane on 17 November

A 58-year-old man who was arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of police officers in Strabane, County Tyrone, has been released.

Two policemen escaped injury when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle in the town on 17 November.

The New IRA later told a Belfast newspaper that it carried out the attack.

The man was detained under the Terrorism Act on Saturday 26 November but he was released after questioning.

He was one of seven men who have been arrested as part of the investigation. All have been released.

