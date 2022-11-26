The Disappeared: Meath Mass hears appeal for information
A Mass attended by nine of the families of the Disappeared has heard a call for anyone with information to come forward.
The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during Northern Ireland's Troubles.
The Mass was celebrated by Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan in St Catherine's Church, Oristown, County Meath
Thirteen of the 17 Disappeared have been found over the last two decades.
"I welcome the nine families here tonight and the others who are also here and have supported them throughout the years," Bishop Deenihan said.
"The McKee, Megraw, McConville, Simons, Wilson and Ruddy families with us tonight have found their loved one and that has been a huge consolation."
The Bishop said the Lynskey, McVeigh and Maguire families were also present, but are still waiting for their loved ones to be found.
"The relatives of Joseph Lynskey have been waiting to find his body since 1972, the family of Columba McVeigh, who was just 19 when he was abducted, have been waiting to find a body since 1975, that is 47 years ago, and Seamus Maguire's family have been waiting since 1973," he said.
"These three families are also suffering the added pain of not having a grave to pray at. That is cruel."
He said his predecessor, Bishop Michael Smith, had previously appealed for information.
"That appeal did bear fruit. That is important. Can I appeal to you again tonight?" he added.
The Bishop said anyone with information could give it to the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) or to his office.
"The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains have worked extensively in Meath," he said.
"This appeal is not unfounded or speculative.
"Three remains have been found near here, Brendan Megraw, Kevin McKee and Seamus Wright. That is important. There is a basis to the appeal."
Seamus Maguire, who disappeared after leaving his home at Aghagallon, near Lurgan, about 50 years ago, became the ICLVR's 17th case in February.
Further searches took place near Emyvale, in County Monaghan, for Columba McVeigh in September and October.
A reward of more than £44,000 is being offered for new information that results in finding any or all of their remains by the independent UK charity Crimestoppers.