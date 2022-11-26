Strabane bomb: Seventh man arrested over police attack
- Published
A seventh man has been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane, County Tyrone.
The two officers escaped injury when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle on 17 November.
The New IRA has taken responsibility for the attack, a newspaper says.
On Saturday, police said they had arrested a 58-year-old man in the Strabane area under the Terrorism Act and a property was also searched.
Six other men arrested as part of the investigation have all been released.