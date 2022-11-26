Pope appoints Bishop Noel Treanor as apostolic nuncio to the EU
A Catholic bishop in Northern Ireland has been appointed as apostolic nuncio to the European Union.
Bishop of Down and Connor Noel Treanor will take up his appointment in Brussels in January 2023.
He said he was honoured to be appointed to the diplomatic role by Pope Francis.
"I have accepted this appointment and, with God's grace, I will seek to carry out this mission which has been entrusted to me," he added.
In a letter to parishioners and clergy, Bishop Treanor said it was with a "heavy heart" that he was taking up his new appointment.
"I have so many fond memories of my time here and particularly of all the clergy, religious and the people whom I have met and who have supported me with their advice and expertise," he said.
"I will always value and consider my time in Down and Connor as a blessing from God."