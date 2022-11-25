William Robinson: Programme on 'wild' Irish gardener wins UK award
BBC Radio Ulster's Gardeners' Corner has won a UK award for its special programme on the influential Irish-born gardener William Robinson.
First broadcast earlier this year, it focused on the life and legacy of the Victorian-era horticulturist who advocated the idea of "wild" gardening.
Robinson challenged Victorian ideals of formal gardens in favour of a more natural, relaxed style.
The show won 'Radio Broadcast of the Year' at the Garden Media Guild Awards.
The judges said they were "fascinated" by the story of the man who rose from humble beginnings in Ireland to become one of Britain's most influential gardeners.
The ceremony was held at The Savoy in London.
Gardeners' Corner presenter David Maxwell said he was delighted the programme has been recognised in this way by industry peers.
"The Garden Media Guild Awards brings together the best of the best," he said.
"This special programme on Robinson allowed us to travel from Ballykilcavan in County Laois to the Gravetye Manor in Sussex where he spent his later years.
"What was clear is that Robinson's 'wild gardening' approach is still as relevant today."
The judges added: "This programme perfectly blended the historical story of the great Irish gardener and 'father' of wild gardening with an explanation of what constitutes a wild garden for the listener at home."
Gardeners' Corner special: William Robinson's Wild Gardening is still available on BBC Sounds.