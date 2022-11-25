Malone Park: Women attacked with wrench in Downpatrick burglary
A woman in her 30s has been hit on the head with a wrench and assaulted with a pitchfork during an aggravated burglary at a house in Downpatrick, County Down.
A second woman aged in her 60s was also struck over the head with a wrench when two masked men entered the property in Malone Park shortly before 02:20 GMT.
The burglars demanded money from the women during Friday's attack.
Two police officers investigating the burglary were both assaulted as they arrested a 31-year-old man.
The suspect was detained on suspicion of two counts of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is also being questioned over two counts of assault on police and resisting police.
Police said that both women were taken to hospital for treatment.