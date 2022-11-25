Two taken to hospital after Obel Tower fire in Belfast
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital following a fire at the Obel Tower in Belfast.
The incident happened shortly before 06:20 GMT on Friday.
Forty-two firefighters, five officers and six fire appliances attended the scene at the city centre high-rise apartment block.
Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said they also deployed a Command Support Unit and an aerial appliance.
The two casualties are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Completed in 2011 at a cost of £60m, Obel Tower is Ireland's tallest residential building at 27-storeys with 233 apartments.
After a 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower in London, where 72 people died, the government required high-rise buildings to complete external wall safety (EWSS1) surveys.
Issues were identified during these checks at the Obel complex last year.
Construction firm O'Hare and McGovern are now facing legal action over concerns about cladding and fire safety at the tower, as reported by the Irish News..
Proceedings have been issued by the original developer Donegall Quay Ltd, who have since entered liquidation. They are joined by Obel Management Ltd and Obel Ground Ltd.
At a preliminary hearing, a lawyer from O'Reilly Stewart law firm said: "The failings are, we say, of O'Hare & McGovern when constructing this apartment block, the biggest one in the country, concerning the cladding and fire protection that the residents of this building have come to expect.
"This matter is extremely urgent as these works need to be completed."