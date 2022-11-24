Primark fire: County Waterford company admits to health and safety failings
- Published
A company has pleaded guilty to two health and safety offences arising from the 2018 Primark fire in Belfast.
A representative for County Waterford-based AF Roofing attended Belfast Crown Court and entered guilty pleas to the two charges.
The company was charged with failing to ensure the health and safety of employees.
They had also been accused of failing to ensure non-employees were exposed to health and safety risks.
The charges arose from a blaze that almost destroyed the historic Bank Buildings in Belfast, which burned for three days from 28 August 2018.
The building re-opened in November following a £100m investment to rebuild the property. The re-opening also led to the creation of 300 jobs.
Two other companies, Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Ltd and Boyd Project Services Ltd, who were also charged with health and safety offences have already appeared in court and pleaded 'not guilty' to the offences.
Following the guilty pleas from the representative of AF Roofing, the judge noted that the two other companies have denied the charges.
The judge said they would review the case on 20 January and confirmed a trial has been scheduled to take place next May.