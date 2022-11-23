NI Troubles: Amendments on controversial legacy bill revealed
- Published
The government has told peers it will bring forward amendments to its controversial Troubles legacy bill.
Lord Caine said this would include "a more robust process" around immunity from prosecution.
He said the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) would be able to conduct criminal investigations.
The bill offers a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings and other Troubles-related crimes.
Lord Caine of the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) told the House of Lords anyone who did not co-operate with the ICRIR and went on to be convicted of a Troubles-related offence would serve a full sentence.
In May, the government introduced legislation that aimed to draw a line under the conflict by dealing with so-called legacy issues.
It was an attempt to deal with more than 1,000 unsolved killings.
Victims' groups and political parties at Stormont are opposed to the bill, arguing it will remove access to justice for victims and their families.
Lord Caine said he had personally found the legislation "extremely challenging" and he appreciated this would be the case for many.
Discussing his involvement in Northern Ireland, he said he had "heard countless harrowing and heart-wrenching stories of suffering".
"So I am hardly immune to the feelings of those affected by the Troubles who find this bill difficult and challenging," he added.
"At the same time, I am conscious as anyone, based on experience, that we will never solve the past or to bring, to use that horrible word, closure in every case.
"Equally, I am clear that no government can legislate to reconcile people though we can strive to promote it, but we can attempt to provide better and realistic outcomes."
The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, is having its second reading in the Lords on Wednesday.
'Concerns will remain'
The government said on Wednesday its amendments will:
- Confirm that the ICRIR established by the legislation will be able to conduct criminal investigations where it judges that to be appropriate
- Ensure that individuals who knowingly or recklessly provide false information to the ICRIR can be prosecuted and have their immunity revoked
- Disapply the Northern Ireland (Sentences) Act 1998 for individuals who choose not to tell the ICRIR what they know and are then convicted of an offence so that they face a full, rather than reduced, sentence
- Increase the fine for non-compliance with the Commission
- Strengthen the ICRIR's independence by making clear that the Northern Ireland secretary should consult individuals before appointing the chief commissioner
In a statement earlier, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the government understood "how important addressing the legacy of the past is for Northern Ireland, and is determined to deliver better outcomes for those most impacted by the Troubles, including victims and survivors, as well as veterans".
"I have been clear that the government would consider changes to this bill seriously," he added.
"The changes announced today reflect the significant engagement that has taken place on the bill, and seek to address concerns that have been raised by many stakeholders.
"I also recognise that, even with these changes, this bill will remain challenging for many, and that concerns will remain."
The previous Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara said the government was open to making changes to the bill in August.
Under the legislation, immunity from prosecution will be offered to those who co-operate with Troubles investigations run by the new information recovery body.
The ICRIR will be headed by a judicial figure appointed by the government.
It will accept applications for immunity for five years.
After that time, reviews will not be able to be requested but the ICRIR will continue to work through uncompleted cases.
A panel within it will be responsible for deciding if a perpetrator qualifies for immunity.
Once granted, it cannot be revoked.
It will still take months before the legislation makes it into law and takes effect.