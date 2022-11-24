Ulster University and Queen's staff begin three-day strike
Some staff at Queen's University of Belfast and Ulster University have begun three days of strike action.
The University and College Union, which represents lecturers and support staff, is taking the action over pay, workloads and pensions.
The walkout will take place over 24, 25 and 30 November.
But the umbrella body Universities UK warned the strike "could cause disruption to students and other members of staff".
The University and College Employers Association (UCEA) said while it respected employees' right to strike, it was disappointed at the disruption caused.
The union said up to 150 universities across the UK would be affected by the industrial action.
It is not clear how many classes and lectures at Queen's University of Belfast (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) will be cancelled as union members do not have to say in advance if they will strike.
The Open University, which has thousands of students in Northern Ireland, will also be affected.
University and College Union (UCU) members were previously out on strike in February and March 2022 and in 2021, 2020 and 2019 due to the dispute with employers which has gone on for a number of years.
The union has said the average member "will lose 35% from their guaranteed future retirement income" due to pension changes and also wants an above-inflation pay rise.
At 11%, the cost of living is increasing at its fastest rate in 40 years - largely as a result of rising food and energy prices.
But in a statement on the UCU action, the president of Universities UK, Professor Steve West, said the university pension scheme remained "one of the most attractive private pension schemes in the country".
"We are saddened to once again be facing industrial action which could cause disruption to students and other members of staff," he continued.
"We understand that strike action is the last thing students want after the disruption they have faced because of the pandemic and from previous industrial action."
However, in a statement posted on social media, the Students' Union at Queen's said they supported the strike.
"Staff conditions, ultimately, impact on students' education and experience," they said.
"When staff are overworked and underpaid, this results in fewer contact hours, less class preparation time, and increased staff absence due to burnout.
"Industrial action is never an easy decision and is always a last resort for staff who lose out on pay for the strike days."
Raj Jethwa, UCEA chief executive, said there was widespread disappointment across the sector "at the attempts to disrupt higher education institutions by targeting students".
"We respect employees' right to take lawful industrial action, but it is misleading to their members for UCU and the other trade unions to ask them to lose pay in pursuit of an unrealistic 13.6% (RPI +2%) pay demand which would cost institutions in the region of £1.5bn," he added.
"Union leaders must provide their members with a realistic and fair assessment of what is achievable because strike action does not create new money for the sector."
A Queen's spokesperson said that the dispute was a national one "that the university cannot resolve unilaterally".
"Queen's will continue to use its influence to shape and inform the national debate and remains committed to working in partnership with all trade unions at a local level," they said.
"We will be taking all necessary steps to minimise the impact of industrial action on the quality of services and support provided to our students."
An Ulster University spokesperson said it was working to minimise disruption to students' learning.
"Ulster University continues to work with trade union colleagues to achieve those solutions that are possible at a local level in the best interests of all our staff, students and the wider society we serve," the spokesperson added.