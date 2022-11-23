Muckamore Inquiry chairman refuses families' requests
A stand-off between the chairman of the Muckamore Inquiry and some of the patients' families over how they give their evidence is continuing.
The inquiry is examining allegations of abuse at the County Antrim hospital.
But families represented by two of the main Muckamore campaign groups have refused to give statements to a law firm appointed by the inquiry team.
The families want to use their own solicitors and also want to wait until they have access to full documentation.
However, in a statement on Wednesday, the chairman refused, saying the work of the inquiry would be significantly delayed "if we wait for every document or note relating to every patient" before taking the formal statement.
Tom Kark also decline the families' request to testify through their own law firm, arguing the inquiry needed to use "an independent firm" of solicitors to gather evidence.
The inquiry previously appointed the Belfast commercial law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin (CFR) to take formal statements from patients' families.
On Wednesday, the chair confirmed that witnesses represented by the campaign groups Action for Muckamore (AFM) and the Society of Parents and Friends of Muckamore (SPFoM) "have refused to give statements to CFR".
Action for Muckamore (AFM) is chaired by campaigner Glynn Brown who was instrumental in exposing the abuse at Muckamore and securing the public inquiry.
Last week, he told the Belfast Telegraph he had lost faith in the inquiry because of how families are being treated.
What is the Muckamore Inquiry about?
The families of patients spent a long time campaigning for a public inquiry into the abuse of their loved ones in the hospital, which caters for disabled adults with severe learning difficulties.
Many relatives did not even know that their loved ones had been abused until Mr Brown, whose son is a former patient of the hospital, demanded access to internal CCTV footage.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) then reviewed that footage and said it contained evidence of hundreds of crimes on just one ward over the course of six months.
In 2020, the then health minister Robin Swann praised the CCTV campaigner, saying: "Mr Brown's determination was central in exposing the truth about Muckamore."
Over the past few years, several members of the hospital staff have been arrested and questioned about abuse allegations in what has become the "largest police investigation into vulnerable persons' abuse that has ever taken place in Northern Ireland".
Why have some patients' families objected to the inquiry's rules?
Mr Brown and other campaigners object to the fact that patients' families are being asked to make formal statements at this stage in the inquiry, without first having access to medical documents relating to their loved ones' stay at Muckamore.
In a letter to the inquiry chair last week, AMF said the families have an "intense level of mistrust" against officialdom because of their experiences at Muckamore and "will not be coerced into compiling statements without prior access to all relevant discovery".
Mr Brown had faced a long battle against health authorities to access Muckamore CCTV, having initially been told the cameras were not working, which was not true.
AFM and SPFoM members are both represented by the Belfast firm of solicitors, Phoenix Law.
Mr Brown told the inquiry team that the families want Phoenix Law staff to prepare their formal statements because "they alone, are counsel with whom we trust implicitly".
The AFM chairman told the inquiry he was "acutely aware of how mentally fragile many of our group are" and explained that they did not want to "discuss extremely traumatic events with those devoid of our confidence".
Mr Brown's letter questioned if the health authorities, or indeed Muckamore staff accused of wrongdoing, were being allowed to choose their own solicitors.
"It appears to be the case, that the only group not permitted to employ their own lawyers to compile their statements, are those that were harmed?" he wrote.
Why has the chairman refused the families' requests?
In his statement, Tom Kark KC spoke about the need for "independence" in the process of taking witness statements on behalf of the inquiry and of the need to protect ongoing criminal investigations into patient abuse.
He explained that if the minister had decided to wait until the criminal prosecutions were complete, the inquiry would have not started for years.
So, in order to allow the public inquiry to run concurrently with the police investigation, the inquiry team agreed to a "Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)" with police and prosecutors.
"The importance of using independent witness statement takers is that they act independently of the interests of any specific party," Mr Kark said.
"In my view, handing over the role of taking witness statements to a private firm representing those same witnesses, could risk compromising my duties under the MoU and a further significant legal challenge to the continuation of the inquiry."
In relation to concerns about retraumatising patients' families, Mr Kark said all solicitors taking statements for the inquiry were required to undergo "vulnerable witness training".
In response to AMF's concerns that that families might be the only witnesses who were not allowed to choose who they made their statements to, Mr Kark said he intended to act fairly to all.
He said that "my intention in relation to all individual members of staff accused of wrongdoing is that they will also be required to complete their statements either with CFR or the inquiry's own team."
The chair also indicated that if he allowed the families to use their own solicitors, it would be very difficult to prevent health workers accused of wrongdoing from insisting that they also make their statements to their personal solicitors.
Regarding organisations which will be asked to testify to the inquiry, such as health authorities, Mr Kark said: "Organisational statements of a formal nature fall into a different category and I want to retain some flexibility as to how those are taken, but for individuals accused of bad behaviour the same rules will apply as I am applying to the Phoenix Law clients."
Mr Kark also defended his timetable of asking the families to give their evidence before they have access to all medical documentation related to their loved ones, saying he wanted to prevent delays and the the inquiry being "swamped with material, only a fraction of which may in fact be required".
The chairman added: "I have to protect the integrity of this inquiry. I have a duty to act fairly to all and to ensure the progress of the inquiry."