Human trafficking: Two charged after PSNI raid 27 brothels in Northern Ireland
Two people have been charged with a number of offences after a major operation against human trafficking.
A 63-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman have been charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering.
They will appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
On Monday, 27 brothels across Northern Ireland were raided as part of a multi-agency operation targeting sexual exploitation.
Some 150 officers were involved in what has been described as the biggest operation against human trafficking the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has carried out to date.
Most of the victims, which include women and transgender individuals, are mostly from Brazil.
Police believe they were targeted due to their immigration status and lack of English language skills.
The PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit were supported in the operation - dubbed Operation Liverless - by:
- An Garda Síochána (Irish police)
- Home Office Immigration Enforcement
- The National Crime Agency (NCA)
- The Public Prosecution Service (PPS)
Liam Harrison, from the NCA's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, said modern slavery and human trafficking victims were "often hidden in plain sight".