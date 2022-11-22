Police chase: Two men held after stinger devices used on car
Two men, aged 36 and 37, have been arrested in north Belfast after a police pursuit of a vehicle which began in Ballyclare, County Antrim.
Shortly after 15:10 GMT on Tuesday, a Citroën C3 car failed to stop in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare.
Police said the vehicle was believed to have been involved in reports of thefts in north Belfast earlier on Tuesday.
Officers later deployed stinger devices on the car in Ballysillan Park.
Police said the vehicle stopped and a number of items were recovered.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and other related motoring offences.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft and obstructing police.