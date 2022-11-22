Londonderry: No live events at Ebrington Square until 2023
There will be no further live events at Ebrington Square in Londonderry until the end of July 2023.
Stormont's Executive Office has told BBC Radio Foyle the decision had been taken due to significant construction work at the site, and health and safety risks.
It has also been confirmed that the visitor car park will no longer be available.
Sinead McLaughlin said the news would be met with widespread disappointment.
The SDLP assembly member said health and safety was paramount, but believed greater engagement with politicians could have helped to explore all options before a final decision was made.
"We would have liked to have had more engagement to see if there could be dual-use of the site, to see if events could still go on, even on a reduced scale, rather than cancelled all together," she said.
'No choice'
In January, the functioning Stormont executive announced a £15m investment for a new 152-bed hotel at the site.
The planned work would see the refurbishment of the clocktower and five buildings in the former military base.
Democratic Unionist Party assembly member Gary Middleton said the move was not only a blow to event promotors, but local people.
"People will now have no choice but to take events elsewhere and that's certainly not something we want to see," he said.
"We want to encourage people to come here and enjoy what the city has to offer, but also people will now need to travel out to places like Belfast rather than bring entertainment to their doorsteps."
A spokesperson for Ebrington Square said events would return from the end of July next year.
They added that Derry City and Strabane District Council should be contacted directly about availability of St Columb's Park.
The Executive Office has been approached for a response regarding criticism over a lack of consultation.