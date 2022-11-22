Fly Atlantic to offer transatlantic flights at Belfast International Airport
- Published
Fly Atlantic plans to launch a new transatlantic airline at Belfast International Airport in summer 2024.
It aims to fly to the US and Canada, British and European destinations and, once fully operational, plans to fly to 35 destinations.
This initial announcement is the first stage in its plans; the next steps will be securing aircraft and a licence.
Initially, the airline says it will employ 50 people at Belfast International Airport and 250 crew.
It plans to create 1,000 jobs in the first five years within the airline and indirectly create thousands more in tourism and support sectors.
The new airline says it will create a major hub linking Europe with North American destinations to supplement local passenger numbers.
It will initially operate six aircraft at its Antrim base, growing to a fleet of 18 by 2028.
Fly Atlantic's chief executive Andrew Pyne said: "The lack of direct transatlantic air services has clearly been an impediment to Northern Ireland's economic and tourism development, which we now intend to remove.
"We already have offices at the airport and will now be building out the infrastructure to support the airline's launch."
Managing director of Belfast International Airport Graham Keddie welcomed the announcement by Fly Atlantic.
"We look forward to them bringing this project to fruition as it would have very real economic benefits for Northern Ireland's economy and would further enhance our international connectivity," he said.
The airline has received support from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
Mayor Alderman Stephen Ross said improving connectivity was a "key part of our economic development strategy and we are delighted that Fly Atlantic has selected Belfast International Airport to become a hub, offering direct flights to North America, UK and Europe".