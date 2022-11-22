Child rapist jailed for ‘chronic catalogue’ of offences
- Published
A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a "chronic catalogue" of sexual offences against a young girl.
Ambrose Thomas Stevenson, with an address in the Gateshead area of England, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of rape and 10 counts of indecent assault.
At Belfast Crown Court, the judge said Stevenson's behaviour was "appalling".
He praised the victim for her courage in bringing him to justice.
The offences occurred over a period from June 2003 to September 2004.
Despite the guilty verdicts, Stevenson maintained his innocence and has displayed no remorse for his actions.
'Stole her childhood'
During the trial, the jury heard the offending occurred in the victim's family home in Greenisland when she was aged 10.
While visiting an adult in the home, Stevenson befriended the child and gained her trust.
During these visits he lavished attention on her, with the abuse starting when he offered to teach her how to kiss - which he claimed would help prepare her for secondary school.
What followed was described by Judge Patrick Kinney as a "chronic catalogue of offending" against the young girl, which included multiple incidents of indecent assaults culminating in rape.
When the victim contacted the police, Stevenson - with an address at Coverdale in the Gateshead area of Tyne and Wear - denied her claims.
Judge Kinney said: "I applaud her courage in coming forward and bringing him to justice."
He also spoke of the "terrible" and "relentless" abuse she suffered by a man she trusted who "stole her childhood".
He said he hoped the sentencing would "help bring closure to a terrible chapter in her life".
Stevenson appeared at the sentencing via videolink from Maghaberry, where he was told by Judge Kinney that his offending involved grooming and planning and that his behaviour was "predatory and repugnant".
Stevenson was handed a Custody Probation Order consisting of 10 years in jail followed by three years on probation.
He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.