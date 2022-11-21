Patrick Campbell's widow settles alleged collusion case
The elderly widow of a Catholic man who was shot dead almost 50 years ago has settled legal action over alleged security force collusion with a notorious loyalist gunman.
Patrick Campbell, a factory worker from Banbridge, was killed in October 1973.
The legal action was around the role played by the UVF leader Robin "The Jackal" Jackson in his murder.
Margaret Campbell, 84, is to receive a "significant" undisclosed pay-out as part of a civil claim against the PSNI.
Mrs Campbell was in court with her family when lawyers announced that a confidential settlement had been reached on Monday morning.
She said the outcome was vindication in her long fight to secure justice for her late husband by highlighting the failed investigation into his murder.
Mr Campbell was gunned down in front of his wife and children at their family home.
No-one has ever been convicted.
Jackson, a one-time Ulster Defence Regiment soldier and suspected RUC Special Branch agent, has been linked to more than 50 murders carried out by the so-called Glenanne Gang - a loyalist group based in the Mid Ulster area during the 1970s.
He is widely believed to have been one of the two assassins.
He was arrested and charged but the case against him was then dropped.
Identity parade
Mr Campbell, a trade unionist and father-of-three, is thought to have been Jackson's first victim.
The two men worked together at a shoe factory in Banbridge and reportedly had a disagreement over the stopping of machinery following the deaths of three British soldiers.
A week after the shooting police recovered 79 rounds of ammunition at Jackson's home.
He was then detained and put on an identity parade where Mrs Campbell singled him out as the gunman.
RUC officers also recovered a notebook with names, addresses and vehicle registration details all of which came from UDR intelligence sources, it is alleged.
Jackson, who died in 1998, was expelled from the UDR.
It is believed he went on to carry out some of the worst atrocities of the Troubles, including the 1975 Miami Showband massacre.
No admission of liability
Mrs Campbell claimed that Jackson was unlawfully protected during his campaign of terror.
She sought damages for alleged police and military failings, including negligence and misfeasance in public office, in a case where a former RUC officer and two ex-military intelligence officers were set to give evidence about Jackson's alleged role.
However, her action against the chief constable was resolved on confidential terms which involve no admission of liability.
Judgment was entered for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the claim against it.
The judge said: "I can imagine no greater trauma than having to relive events in open court.
"I hope this brings closure to Mrs Campbell and her family," he added.
The family's solicitor, Kevin Winters of KRW Law, described it as the end to a difficult and fraught eight-year legal journey.
"This morning's announcement on the payment of an undisclosed but significant settlement figure to the family does send out a clear message," he said.
"The Campbell family's determination to see this through is commendable.
"I've no doubt it will be inspiring to other families of victims of the Glenanne Gang and all other conflict bereaved."