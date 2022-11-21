Strabane bomb attack: Police release four men after questioning
- Published
Police have released four men who were arrested as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of two officers in Strabane, County Tyrone.
The officers had been on patrol in the town when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle on Thursday.
Three men - two aged 36 and one aged 28 - were arrested on Friday and then another man, aged 38, on Saturday.
They have all been released following questioning and the investigation continues, police said.
Detectives have previously said that a strong line of inquiry was that dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.