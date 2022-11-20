East Belfast UVF: Four charged after gun and pipe bomb seizures
- Published
Four men have been charged after a pre-planned operation targeting the East Belfast UVF on Friday night.
Police seized eight handguns and three pipe bombs during searches in the lower Newtownards Road area.
The men face a number of charges including possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
They remain in custody to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The operation involved searches of three residential properties and one business premises.
On Sunday, police confirmed the 51-year-old, 47-year-old and 34-year-old have also been charged with possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.
While, the 49-year-old man has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism.
Two vehicles were also seized during the searches as well a large quantity of assorted ammunition, balaclavas and UVF flags.
The searches led to two security alerts, that required homes to be evacuated in the Connswater Grove area and near the Skainos Centre.