Botanic Avenue festival to trial pedestrianisation
- Published
One of Belfast's busiest streets will be car free on Saturday afternoon as part of a festival exploring the possibility of pedestrianisation.
Botanic Avenue will be closed to motorists between 12:00 and 15:00 GMT.
The Open Botanic community festival brings together people from four adjoining neighbourhoods,
The event is part of a wider discussion within Belfast City Council's Bolder Vision Strategy, which includes plans to redevelop Shaftesbury Square.
Briege Arthurs, CEO of Forward South Partnership said the charity wanted people to have their say on the future of their area.
"There has been significant discussion around making Shaftesbury Square more accessible, safe and friendly and it's important that people are heard," she added.
The Open Botanic Festival seeks to test the notion of a co-designed shared space between four communities - Donegall Pass, Sandy Row, Donegall Road and the Holyland area up to Shaftesbury Square.
There will be a temporary cycle path on one side of Botanic Avenue with a range of activities including music, workshops, food, health and community stalls. Businesses in the area have been invited to take part.
Forward South has worked in close collaboration with experts in architecture and planning at Queen's University Belfast, who carried out extensive research into the issues affecting this part of the city last year.
Senior Lecturer Dr Agustina Martire from Queen's University said: "One of the main issues highlighted is a lack of space for people to walk or cycle.
"Parked cars and heavy traffic leave very little room for people to navigate Botanic Avenue on foot or bike. It's particularly difficult for people with young children, prams or in wheelchairs," Dr Martire said.