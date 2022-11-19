East Belfast UVF operation leads to gun and pipe bomb seizures
Police have seized eight handguns and three pipe bombs after a pre-planned operation targeting the East Belfast UVF on Friday night.
Searches took place in the lower Newtownards Road area, with two security alerts being declared after suspicious objects were discovered.
The operation went on into the early hours of Saturday morning.
Four men - aged 34, 47, 49 and 51 - have been arrested and are being questioned.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Ch Supt Andy Hill described the find, which also included a large quantity of assorted ammunition, as significant.
He said the police believe the weapons would have been used by the East Belfast UVF against people within their own community.
Two vehicles were also seized during the searches as well as balaclavas and UVF flags.
The security alerts on Friday night required homes to be evacuated in the Connswater Grove area and near the Skainos Centre.
They ended earlier on Saturday.