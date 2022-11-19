Armagh: Teen arrested after nine students taken to hospital
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after an incident in which nine schoolchildren were taken to hospital.
Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC) after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday.
Brian Doran, chief executive of the college, said all those affected were students at Markethill High School.
The teenager has been released on bail and will be questioned at a later date.
Speaking after the incident, Mr Doran said he believed all the students had since recovered.
He said the college worked with school staff to inform parents and that the emergency services "were on hand fairly quickly".
He added: "We'll carry on our own investigations with the school early next week to try and ascertain what was the nature of the incident."
The college made no further comment when contacted on Saturday.