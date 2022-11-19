Fermanagh: One of NI's biggest GP practices at risk of closure
- Published
One of Northern Ireland's largest GP practices is at risk of closure after its operator handed its contract back to the Department of Health.
Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea declared its intention in a letter last week.
Confirming the news on Saturday, the department reassured patients that services would continue at the practice for the next six months.
It added that a recruitment process would begin in order to put new arrangements in place.
"Patients at the practice do not need to take any action. They should continue to contact their practice as normal," a spokesperson said.
"We will be writing out to all practice patients to keep them informed as this process begins."
The number of partners at Maple Healthcare has reduced over the past 18 months, while another is due to retire in early 2023.
It is understood one option would be for the Western Trust to take on the management of the practice.
'Hopeful services can continue'
The practice's operators cited "excessive stresses and intolerable pressures" at work as some of the reasons for handing back the contract.
"The remaining partners find it inconceivable that they could continue to carry the burden of responsibility of running the practice," they added.
The operators said they were hopeful a solution could emerge over the coming months.
It added that if another contract holder could be found to assume responsibility for the provision of services, then the current team of doctors could continue to deliver for patients.
"If we can keep together, we are hopeful that high-quality clinical services can continue uninterrupted."
In recent years, the surgery had stepped in to provide services when neighbouring GPs retired.
This has led to Maple Healthcare taking over the patients of three practices in Roslea, Newtownbutler and Lisnaskea.
The news that the practice's contract has been handed back comes days after the Western Trust confirmed plans to temporarily remove emergency surgery services from the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.
Sinn Féin assembly member Colm Gildernew said the contract returning to the department was "another body blow for the provision of health services in the area".
Mr Gildernew, a former chair of Stormont's health committee, said it was "a critical situation and one that needs to be addressed urgently".
"We need to urgently take the steps needed to sustain and maintain that GP service in that area," he added.
Dr Alan Stout, co-chair of the British Medical Association (BMA)'s GP committee, said the problem in the south west "has been long known".
"That's where we have got our oldest GPs," he added. "A third of the GPs are over the age of 55 and imminently going to retire.
"It is also the hardest area for us to recruit new GPs.
"We can see the problems, We can anticipate the problems but we consistently fail to address them."
Dr Stout says nine GP services across Northern Ireland have either handed back their contract or are in the process of doing so. He warned more are on the verge of following suit.
"We have 22 that are in immediate difficulty, that we are trying our utmost to help. There's no doubt that number will increase."