Strabane: Three arrested after attempted murder of NI police
Police investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in County Tyrone in Northern Ireland have arrested three men.
The officers had been on patrol in Strabane when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle on Thursday.
It happened shortly before 23:00 GMT in the Mount Carmel Heights area.
On Friday night, detectives arrested three men, aged 36, 36 and 28, under the Terrorism Act after conducting a number of searches in Strabane.
Neither officer was injured.
Detectives earlier said a strong line of inquiry was that dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.
Earlier on Friday, PSNI assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton said the incident caused a major security alert in the area.
It affected more than 1,000 residents and left some children unable to get to school.
Police have said they have discovered what could be a command wire for the improvised explosive device during follow-up searches.
Mr Singleton said the officers who had been conducting routine patrols over ongoing antisocial behaviour in the area were left "shaken" when they saw a flash and heard a loud bang.
"They left the area, came back to the station and they found evidence of some blast damage to their police vehicle," he added.