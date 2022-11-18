East Belfast: Police at scene of second security alert
- Published
Police are currently attending two security alerts following the discovery of suspicious objects in east Belfast.
Officers were called to the Newtownards Road after a device was found at about 19:39 BST on Friday, and remain at the scene.
Earlier, a number of homes were evacuated in the Connswater Grove area of the city, close to Dee Street and Mersey Street.
Cordons are in place and the public have been asked to avoid both areas.