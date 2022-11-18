Holywood: Body of missing Stena Line passenger found on beach
The body of a man who went missing from a Stena Line ferry in Belfast Lough in October has been recovered, Belfast Harbour Police has said.
The man's body was found on a beach near Farmhill Road in Holywood, County Down, on Thursday morning.
The coastguard conducted an overnight search of the lough on 29 October after reports of a man entering the water from the ferry, which operates between Belfast and Cairnryan in Scotland.
The search was stood down the next day.