Holywood: Body of missing Stena Line passenger found on beach

The entrance to a beach in the Farmhill Road area of Holywood, County DownPacemaker
Police were called to Holywood in County Down on Thursday morning after a body was discovered

The body of a man who went missing from a Stena Line ferry in Belfast Lough in October has been recovered, Belfast Harbour Police has said.

The man's body was found on a beach near Farmhill Road in Holywood, County Down, on Thursday morning.

The coastguard conducted an overnight search of the lough on 29 October after reports of a man entering the water from the ferry, which operates between Belfast and Cairnryan in Scotland.

The search was stood down the next day.

