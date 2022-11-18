Armagh: Students taken to hospital by ambulance after becoming ill
- Published
Nine students have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC).
The police and several ambulance crews were sent to the building after a 999 call was received 12:42 GMT on Friday.
A police spokesman said officers received a report that "a number of pupils required medical attention".
"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause," he added.
It is understood that the pupils became sick but the nature of their illness is not yet clear.
The incident was first reported by the Armaghi news site.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: "NIAS despatched two emergency crews, an intermediate care crew and two ambulance officers to the incident.
"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, nine patients were taken, by ambulance, to Craigavon Area Hospital."
SDLP assembly member Justin McNulty said he had been in contact with the college after the incident.
"I hope those who are receiving medical treatment make a full recovery," he said.