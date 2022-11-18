Éamon Phoenix: Funeral of historian takes place in Belfast
The funeral of the historian Dr Éamon Phoenix has taken place in Belfast.
Dr Phoenix, a lecturer at Stranmillis University College in Belfast, died earlier this week, at the age of 69.
He was an expert on the history of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and a regular contributor to a range of media organisations, including the BBC.
At his funeral at St Brigid's Parish Church, Fr Edward O'Donnell said Dr Phoenix was "recognised by all as a man of great integrity".
"In various ways he touched the lives of us all," said Fr O'Donnell.
"Because of the breadth and depth of his knowledge, together with his infectious and passionate sharing of it, through his lectures, broadcasts and publications, Éamon clearly demonstrated that history is indeed the great teacher of life.
"With his grasp of his subject, and with his very considerable skill as a communicator, he imparted to unionist and nationalist, orange and green, Protestant and Catholic, a greater understanding of our shared past."
Mourners at the funeral in south Belfast included the local MP, the SDLP's Clare Hanna, the Alliance Party MLA Andrew Muir and representatives from the office of the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) and president of Ireland.
A number of historians attended including Prof Paul Bew from Queen's University Belfast.
The editor of the Irish News, Noel Doran, and journalists past and present from the BBC and UTV also attended.
Dr Phoenix wrote a column in the Irish News and he regularly featured on TV and radio.
He is survived by wife Alice, daughter Mary Alice, son-in-law Stuart and granddaughter Nicole. Mourners at his funeral were told he had been devoted to his family.
Fr O'Donnell said: "In spite of his extraordinary academic workload, and his commitment to so many projects, Éamon's first thoughts were always about his family."
The parish priest said that his work as an historian had been invaluable.
He said Dr Phoenix "set us free, free from myths and misunderstandings, and free from misinformation concerning our past. He once commented 'we have a common history but not a common memory'".
Following his death, politicians in Belfast and Dublin, from all the main parties, paid tribute to Dr Phoenix.