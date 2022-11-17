Autumn Statement: All NI households to get £200 heating oil payment
- Published
All households in Northern Ireland are to get a £200 payment to help with energy costs.
Originally, this payment was supposed to be £100 and was only for people who use home heating oil.
But the Treasury has said it will now be a universal payment "in recognition of the prevalence of alternative fuel usage in Northern Ireland".
The payment will be made as a credit to electricity accounts but it is not clear when it be paid.
It will come on top of a separate £400 credit, though its not clear when that will be paid either.
Home heating oil is the main fuel used by households in Northern Ireland.
The £200 oil payment was announced on Thursday by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as part of his Autumn Statement.
Treasury confirm all households in NI get the £200 heating oil payment, whether they use oil or not. (I think this is a recognition that trying to target this was too difficult & BEIS have other work to do).— JPCampbellBiz (@JP_Biz) November 17, 2022
The chancellor also told the House of Commons that Northern Ireland will receive an additional £650m for public services.
It will be paid out over a two-year period in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Stormont is currently facing a £650m overspend in this year's budget.
It is not yet clear how the chancellor's statement will affect that overspend.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to make a statement on Stormont's budget next week.
'Financial black hole'
In a statement issued after the chancellor's announcement, Mr Heaton-Harris said the economic challenges facing the UK were "further compounded in Northern Ireland with the current lack of locally-accountable leadership".
Northern Ireland does not have any locally-elected ministers in post because of a stand-off over post-Brexit trading rules.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is refusing to return to Stormont's power-sharing executive government until those Brexit rules, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, are scrapped or changed.
The secretary of state criticised Stormont parties for the current overspend.
"Despite receiving the biggest funding allocation since devolution began, decisions made by outgoing ministers have left a £660m black hole in the executive's finances," Mr Heaton-Harris said.
"In the absence of a functioning executive, my department remains committed to closing the gap in public funding and protecting the ongoing delivery of vital front line services, but this is an unsustainable situation that I want to see resolved by the restoration of local leadership as soon as possible."