Autumn Statement: All NI households to get £200 heating oil payment

Man filling oil tank with domestic heating kerosenePaulMaguire/Getty Images
Home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland are to get a one-off payment
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

All households in Northern Ireland are to get a £200 payment to help with energy costs.

Originally, this payment was supposed to be £100 and was only for people who use home heating oil.

But the Treasury has said it will now be a universal payment "in recognition of the prevalence of alternative fuel usage in Northern Ireland".

The payment will be made as a credit to electricity accounts but it is not clear when it be paid.

It will come on top of a separate £400 credit, though its not clear when that will be paid either.

Home heating oil is the main fuel used by households in Northern Ireland.

The £200 oil payment was announced on Thursday by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as part of his Autumn Statement.

The chancellor also told the House of Commons that Northern Ireland will receive an additional £650m for public services.

It will be paid out over a two-year period in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Stormont is currently facing a £650m overspend in this year's budget.

It is not yet clear how the chancellor's statement will affect that overspend.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to make a statement on Stormont's budget next week.

'Financial black hole'

In a statement issued after the chancellor's announcement, Mr Heaton-Harris said the economic challenges facing the UK were "further compounded in Northern Ireland with the current lack of locally-accountable leadership".

Brian Lawless/PA Media
Chris Heaton-Harris reiterated his call for Stormont parties to restore devolution

Northern Ireland does not have any locally-elected ministers in post because of a stand-off over post-Brexit trading rules.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is refusing to return to Stormont's power-sharing executive government until those Brexit rules, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, are scrapped or changed.

The secretary of state criticised Stormont parties for the current overspend.

"Despite receiving the biggest funding allocation since devolution began, decisions made by outgoing ministers have left a £660m black hole in the executive's finances," Mr Heaton-Harris said.

"In the absence of a functioning executive, my department remains committed to closing the gap in public funding and protecting the ongoing delivery of vital front line services, but this is an unsustainable situation that I want to see resolved by the restoration of local leadership as soon as possible."

