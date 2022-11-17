South West Acute Hospital temporarily loses emergency general surgery
Emergency general surgery is to be temporarily withdrawn from South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, the Western Health Trust has said.
The trust said this was necessary to protect the public's safety after it had problems recruiting surgical staff.
Despite saying the move was temporary, the trust did not say when it expected emergency general surgery would resume.
The emergency department and other services including obstetrics will continue to operate as normal.
Other - mostly lower grade - surgeons will remain on site at the County Fermanagh hospital.
They will stabilise patients before they are transferred by ambulance to the likes of Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Londonderry, Craigavon Area Hospital in County Armagh or Sligo University Hospital across the border in the Republic of Ireland.
Local groups have said they are concerned that the road infrastructure does not support a quick transfer of patients from Enniskillen to Altnagelvin, Craigavon or hospitals in Belfast.
In a further move it has been confirmed the hospital is to become Northern Ireland's third elective surgical hub.
In October, emergency general surgery was "temporarily" moved from Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry to Craigavon Area Hospital.
Recruitment problems
Emergency general surgery will stop at SWAH during December.
Geraldine McKay, the trust's director of acute services, explained the decision was taken because of a lack of consultant surgeons.
She said a consultant in the general surgery team had recently resigned.
"Despite our previous and ongoing efforts to recruit, we have not been successful to date in securing the necessary consultant workforce," she said.
"The trust is therefore now unable to maintain the required workforce to sustain and deliver a safe emergency (unplanned) general surgical service to our population from SWAH
"Put simply, we cannot provide an emergency general surgery service without a consultant surgical team in place to provide the required 24/7 cover."
In a briefing on Thursday afternoon, the trust said there will be no change to emergency C-Section births, though if a patient is deemed at risk they will opt to deliver elsewhere.
Emergency general surgery relates to the treatment of patients with conditions such as acute abdominal pain, infections, bleeding and trauma.
It includes operations such as removing a patient's gall bladder, appendix or part of the bowel.
If left unattended they can become life threatening.
According to the Western Trust, SWAH deals with about five such cases a day and that is not enough to sustain a dedicated emergency general surgical team.
Surgical hub
The Western Trust said existing services including its emergency department and obstetrics remained unchanged.
It added there would be "minimal to no impact" on the other existing services at SWAH.
The trust said it was liaising with colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Southern Health Trust on the new arrangements.
When the hospital becomes Northern Ireland's third elective surgical hub it is planned that it will tackle waiting lists.
The trust said this would secure the hospital's future.
The other surgical hubs are based in the Mater in Belfast and Daisy Hill.
They will provide surgery for both day case and overnight procedures which are planned in advance.