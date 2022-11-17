Boundary Commission: NI parliamentary constituency changes scaled back
The boundaries of eight constituencies in Northern Ireland could change under a new revised plan published by the Boundary Commission.
The shake-up has been scaled back from the initial plan which proposed moving 20 electoral wards into new constituencies.
Under the latest blueprint only 11 wards would move.
Plans to move Downpatrick from South Down to a proposed Strangford and Quoile constituency have been ditched.
The name of that electoral area has also now been changed back to Strangford.
However, the constituency of Belfast South will change its name to Belfast South and Mid Down under the new proposals.
These latest changes will now go out for public consultation for the next four weeks with a closing date for submission on 15 December.
The final recommendations will then be presented to parliament before July next year with any boundary changes approved coming into effect by 1 November 2023.
Deputy chairman of the Boundary Commission, Mr Justice Michael Humphrey, said they had listened to the previous submissions and revised their initial proposal.
"We encourage everyone with an interest to consider the revised proposal and share their views whether to support the proposals or to suggest alternatives which also take into the account requirements of legislation." he said.