UVF mural on Shankill Road being investigated by police
A new Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) mural in the Shankill Road area of Belfast is being examined by police.
The mural depicts UVF members Joe Coggle and Paul McClelland holding guns, as well as a poppy wreath, as first reported by The Irish News.
Police said they were "currently examining the circumstances surrounding the erection of the mural".
The daughter-in-law of a woman killed by Coggle after he drove into her said she was "gutted" by the mural.
He was jailed when 61-year-old Elizabeth Masterson, from west Belfast, was knocked over and killed in 1986.
Years later, Coggle, who died in September, was convicted of involvement in a gun attack on the Falls Road in 1993.
Ann Masterson told the Nolan Show: "I don't know why it was put up or who put it up.
"How do you think it makes us feel?"
'We were not given justice'
Initially, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described the mural as abhorrent but said that, in its assessment, it did not constitute an offence.
However, in an updated statement on Thursday morning, it said it was looking at the circumstances around the creation of the mural.
"The police service do not need to speak to the PPS (Public Prosecution Service) to establish if something is a crime," a spokesperson said.
"However, we do regularly consult with the PPS for pre-prosecutorial advice.
"Our own legal advice and previous experience of murals of this type is what has led us to our assessment."
Ms Masterson told the Nolan Show that she believed Coggle drove directly at her mother-in-law and husband John while they were waiting for taxi on the Falls Road.
"When he knocked us down, he was sitting parked up the street and we were waiting," she said.
"My husband was the only one standing. I had crutches."
She added: "Why put that memorial up? My kids are fuming. We were not given justice."
Former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan McQuillan said more should be done to deal with terrorist organisations.
"The real purpose of this mural is to promote the UVF. What is that organisation? They are drug dealers, pimps and loan sharks. They're preying on this community," he said to The Nolan Show.
"This is like dogs peeing on a wall to say: 'This is our territory, we control it.'" he added.
"We are 25 years on from the end of the majority of the Troubles but have made very little progress in changing attitudes and mindset of some individuals."
"Particularly in relation to the loyalist paramilitaries I cannot understand how in 25 years the security services and police have not wound these organisations up with the resources they do have.
"The way they make stuff like this go away is to put such pressure on these organisations for their criminal activities that they do not do it."