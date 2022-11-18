Belfast Christmas market preparations under way
- Published
Belfast city centre rang to the thud of hammers and the revs of lorries this week as preparations for the 2022 Christmas Market got under way.
Last year saw the first market in the grounds of City Hall since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, restrictions were in place.
Visitors were asked to show proof of a Covid vaccination or a negative test.
The organisers hope this year will be a more "back-to-normal" experience when the gates swing open on Saturday.
'Most diverse in the world'
Allan Hartwell, managing director of Marketplace, the company that runs the market, has been on site in hard hat organising the workforce.
"I've been with this market since 2004 and also started Christmas markets in Galway and Bath," he said.
"We started work a week before Remembrance Sunday - took that day off - and started back on Sunday night."
He said that all the plumbers, electricians and joiners involved in setting up the market are local people, but it attracts traders from all over the world.
"Belfast is now probably the most diverse Christmas market in the world," he said.
"Countries represented include Ecuador, Peru and Canada."
Mr Hartwell said the war in Ukraine meant traders from St Elizabeth's Convent and orphanage in Belarus could not make the journey this year.
But there are others who plan to be there.
"There is a trader from Zimbabwe, King Madzima - his village is a music and craft village.
"All the profits from here go to the village. King has been coming here for a number of years.
"A few years ago he took back a large generator for his village so that they have power. He has also had water holes dug.
"People do not realise these things."
Outside the grounds of Belfast City Hall there is a certain excitement.
Madison Sandeman, from Lisburn, is looking forward to the Christmas market.
"It is a nice environment to be around," he said.
"Just to go there and have everything together at once. Also it creates a good atmosphere in the city. I would definitely be for it."
Ulster University students Kora, Catherine and Ellen said they loved the market.
"It's the vibe. It's the atmosphere and it's the bar as well," they joked.
"The Dutch pancakes are so nice as is the Italian food. The only thing is that it's the same thing every year. We'd love to see other stalls. But we'll definitely be at the market."
Some people are not so enthusiastic.
Brian English, from Whitehead, would prefer the council to make more of St George's Market which is close by.
"You have St George's market 400 yards away. The city council should promote it and push it more.
"I think there's better range and better quality. I'm not enthusiastic about the Christmas Market. None of it appeals."
Spreading some Christmas cheer
Check out this list for festive happenings near you:
- Antrim Castle Gardens will come to life from Saturday 26 November to Tuesday 20 December as the town's Enchanted Winter Garden returns
- Santa's Sooty Christmas by Centre Stage Theatre is at Queen's Hall in Newtownards on 10 December and at the Portico of Ards in Portaferry on 11 December
- Banbridge Leisure Centre is hosting a Christmas Rollerskating Disco on 22 December
- Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart will hold its Christmas Craft Market from 19 November to 22 December
- Londonderry's Guildhall Square hosts a Winterland Market from 16-18 December
- O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh is offering a Winter Wonderland from 1 December until 1 January
- Castle Gardens in Lisburn is the venue for Christmas at the Castle from 23-25 November
- Whitehead hosts its annual Victorian Street Fair on 26 November
- Meet Santa in the potting shed at Maghera Walled Garden is on 3 December
- St Patrick's Square in Downpatrick is expecting large crowds on 4 December as street entertainers and a '70s tribute band set the scene for switching on of the Christmas lights
A man who did not wish to give his name said he would wander through to view the stalls, but would not be buying.
"I know the stallholders have to make a living but I think it is too expensive," he said.
"It's just too dear for me."
More than one million people are expected to visit the market this year.
The council estimates the economic impact to be about £75m.
Belfast Christmas Market will be at the City Hall from 12:00 GMT on Saturday 19 November until 18:00 GMT on 22 December.