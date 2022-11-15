Lough Erne Resort: Man charged over political conference incident
A man has appeared in court after a number of people were injured when protesters disrupted a political conference in Enniskillen on Sunday.
Daniel Comerforde, from Mic Uilliam Heights in Dublin, is accused of having a hammer as an offensive weapon and causing criminal damage to a glass door at the Lough Erne Resort.
He was also charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.
A National Party of Ireland event had been taking place at the resort.
The 34-year-old man appeared at Omagh Magistrates' Court by video link on Tuesday.
He confirmed that he understood the charges and was remanded in custody.
A defence solicitor indicated he would be making an application for bail at Dungannon Court on Friday.