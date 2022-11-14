Éamon Phoenix: Historian, author and broadcaster dies
The historian Éamon Phoenix has died.
Dr Phoenix, an academic and lecturer at Stranmillis University College in Belfast, was an expert on the history of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
He was a regular contributor to a wide range of media organisations, including the BBC and the Irish News.
He was the author of a number of books, including on Gaelic culture in the Antrim glens and a history of Friar's Bush cemetery in Belfast.
In June he was given an award from the Community Relations Council as an "inspirational local peacemaker".
Dr Phoenix died at home in Belfast on Sunday 13 November. He leaves his wife Alice and daughter Mary Alice.