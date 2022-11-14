Éamon Phoenix: Historian, author and broadcaster dies
The historian Éamon Phoenix has died.
Dr Phoenix, an academic and lecturer at Stranmillis University College in Belfast, was an expert on the history of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
He was a regular contributor to a wide range of media organisations, including the BBC and the Irish News.
He was the author of a number of books, including on Gaelic culture in the Antrim glens and a history of Friar's Bush cemetery in Belfast.
In June he was given an award from the Community Relations Council as an "inspirational local peacemaker".
Dr Phoenix died at home in Belfast on Sunday 13 November. He leaves his wife Alice and daughter Mary Alice.
Prof Marie Coleman, from Queen's University Belfast, said the historical profession had been taken aback by the news.
"Éamon was a very strong believer in that history belonged to the people and in bringing the history to a public audience," she said.
"Every time I met him at a conference, he had a story about the local history society he had been to the previous evening and the one he was going to the following evening.
"He travelled the length and breadth of Northern Ireland, and into the border areas as well, and I don't think he ever turned down an invitation to speak to a local history audience."