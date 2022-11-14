Lough Erne Resort: 'Anti-fascist' protesters disrupted conference
Protesters describing themselves as anti-fascists disrupted a political conference at the Lough Erne Resort, it is understood.
Six people were injured after reports of an altercation at about 13:15 GMT on Sunday.
The room was in use at the time by the National Party, an anti-immigration party.
A man, 34, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries and four others were taken to hospital following the incident.
Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
It is understood a minibus carrying the protesters arrived at the County Fermanagh hotel.
Large crowd
Images seen by BBC News NI showed a large crowd in the car park, many dressed in suits while others are seen wearing masks.
Some were reportedly armed with hammers and a fire extinguisher.
The conference room, called the Ross Suite, was also damaged in the incident, it is understood.
The National Party, which is based in the Republic of Ireland, was founded in 2016.
It is a nationalist and anti-immigration party which has also campaigned against abortion and Covid-19 restrictions.
The party currently has no elected representatives.
On Sunday, social media users said guests were unable to check in to the hotel for a period of time.
'Isolated incident'
In a post on social media, the Lough Erne Resort apologised for the inconvenience caused to guests and thanked the emergency services.
"Please be advised that this was an isolated incident and it is business as usual at the resort with guest check-ins taking place as normal," they added.
Both police and paramedics had attended the incident.
On Sunday, the entrance was cordoned off and yellow evidence markers placed on the ground outside near a large pot with an ornamental tree on its side.