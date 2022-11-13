Lough Erne Resort: Five injured during 'large incident' in Fermanagh
Five people have been injured following a large-scale altercation in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.
The incident is understood to have taken place at the Lough Erne resort.
Police and paramedics are in attendance at the scene.
Officers were alerted to the incident when they were called to the area after reports of a disturbance at about 13.15 GMT on Sunday.
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said five patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital following the incident.
One Twitter user said guests had been unable to check in for a time. The resort has been contacted for comment.
@BBCNewsNI five ambulances and numerous PSNI cars at Lough Erne Resort. Can’t get booked in due to ‘political’ event. pic.twitter.com/avsGdKNRxM— ANTHRAXLOLLY (@anthraxlolly) November 13, 2022
More details to follow.