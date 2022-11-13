Remembrance Sunday commemorations take place across NI
Remembrance Sunday commemorations have taken place in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.
The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) and Northern Ireland secretary laid wreaths at a service in Enniskillen.
It was the first Remembrance Sunday service held since the unveiling of a new memorial marking the site of the Enniskillen bomb attack 35 years ago.
The IRA attack, which killed 12 people, happened on Remembrance Sunday on 8 November 1987.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin laid a wreath at the cenotaph in Enniskillen in County Fermanagh during the ceremony, continuing the annual tradition begun by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2012.
A wreath was also laid by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris.
The service was also attended by the Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Simon Byrne, and the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady.
The new memorial in Enniskillen was unveiled to mark the 35th anniversary of the bomb attack on Tuesday.
It contains the inscribed names of the victims and is now installed on the wall of the Clinton Centre, which was built on the site of the bomb.
Wreaths were also laid at the cenotaph in Belfast City Hall's Garden of Remembrance.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, attended a ceremony at the cenotaph in London where the King led the nation in remembrance for the first time as monarch.