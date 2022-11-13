Anti-bird flu measures introduced in Fermanagh to stop spread
Disease control restrictions have been put in place in part of County Fermanagh.
This comes after bird flu was confirmed in County Monaghan on Sunday.
The samples were taken from a commercial turkey flock in premises close to the border.
Due to the proximity, the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) is required to take measures to "mitigate for onward spread".
Any premises within 10km of the infected site must now follow strict biosecurity protocols, and any movements of poultry and related products out of the zone will require licensing.
The Chief Vet said certain moves will be permitted under specific licence which must be applied for a minimum of 48 hours in advance.
"All flock keepers must take action now to review and, where necessary, improve biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock," said Robert Huey.
"If Avian Influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland flock, it would have a devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy.
'Heightened risk'
"In addition, the negative financial and emotional impact on the individual farm family and business is something we have seen all too often with disease incursions and we must do everything we can to avoid this, particularly at this time of heightened risk.
"This incursion of H5N1 into a flock in County Monaghan must serve as a stark reminder that Avian Influenza is already present here. Officials will continue to work closely with poultry keepers and the wider industry as we work together to minimise the risk of any further incursions."
Since October 2021, millions of birds across the UK and throughout Europe have been culled in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.
This has been described as the largest outbreak of Highly Pathogenic (H5N1) Avian Influenza ever seen in these islands.
The disease has also had a huge impact on wild bird populations in some areas.
In Northern Ireland over the last year, there have been 6 outbreaks recorded at commercial or backyard hobby flock settings, resulting in the culling of more than 85,000 birds.
The last such outbreak was recorded in February 2022, with another detection in captive birds at the Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands Centre in County Down in September 2022.