Londonderry: Murals and memorial plaque defaced with paint

There were further reports that a memorial from a centenary garden at a nearby school had also been stolen,

Three murals and a memorial plaque were defaced with paint in the Fountain area of Londonderry on Sunday morning.

Police received a report shortly after 13:45 GMT regarding the damage and believe it occurred between 00:30 and 02:00 GMT.

The incident is being treated as a "sectarian motivated hate crime".

One man is believed to have run towards the Craigavon Bridge area following the incident.

