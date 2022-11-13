Londonderry: Murals and memorial plaque defaced with paint
Three murals and a memorial plaque were defaced with paint in the Fountain area of Londonderry on Sunday morning.
Police received a report shortly after 13:45 GMT regarding the damage and believe it occurred between 00:30 and 02:00 GMT.
There were further reports that a memorial from a centenary garden at a nearby school had also been stolen,
The incident is being treated as a "sectarian motivated hate crime".
One man is believed to have run towards the Craigavon Bridge area following the incident.