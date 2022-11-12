Michael McGirr: Body found in search for missing Fermanagh man
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing in County Fermanagh.
On Saturday a social media page set up by the family called "Search for Michael McGirr" said a body had been found.
Michael McGirr, known as Mac, was last seen off Car Island on lower Lough Erne on 29 October.
The Sheelin boat he was using was located the next day but the 32-year-old had not been found.
On October 29, Michael McGirr had been due to pick up his friends at the Rossigh Jetty and when he did not arrive the alarm was raised.
The RNLI, Lough Neagh Rescue and Foyle Search and Rescue were among the organisations involved.
People also joined the search using their own boats, kayaks, canoes and jet skis, as well as walking the shoreline of the lough.