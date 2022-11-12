Portrush: Pedestrian dies after road traffic collision
A 58-year-old pedestrian has died after a road traffic collision in Portrush on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the scene in the Atlantic Road area at around 02:15 GMT.
Michael McCormick, who is from the Coleraine area, died at the scene from his injuries.
A woman in her 30s has been arrested for a number offences and remains in police custody.
The Atlantic Road was closed but has since reopened.
Police have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.