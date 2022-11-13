Major incident declared on Saturday by Northern Health Trust
- Published
The Northern Health Trust declared a major incident on Saturday night, BBC News NI understands.
A major incident means there are too many patients for staff to deal with safely.
Senior trust executives took the decision after the emergency department at Antrim Area Hospital reached full capacity.
The Northern Trust used social media to appeal to the public "not to attend under any circumstances. "
Declaring a major incident is rare and a sign the hospital is under extreme pressure.
Under such circumstances there is a call out for staff to come into work.
Ambulances were also redirected to use other hospitals.
Senior doctors and trust directors are meeting to discuss further contingency plans.
The Northern Trust has been contacted for further information.
A potential major incident was declared at Antrim Area Hospital in February but was stood down after several hours.
On Sunday morning the trust said the emergency department remained under extreme pressure and asked people only to attend if their condition was life-threatening or urgent.
UPDATE at 08:00 on 13/11/22— Northern Trust (@NHSCTrust) November 13, 2022
⚠️Antrim Area Hospital ED remains under EXTREME PRESSURE⚠️
Please do not attend the ED unless your condition is urgent or life threatening.
If your condition is not urgent you will endure a long wait to be seen.
Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/EfH566IuDH
Alliance Party assembly member for East Antrim, Danny Donnelly, said urgent action was needed to prevent a major incident happening again.