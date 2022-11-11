Belfast: Two people in hospital after arson attack
- Published
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a house fire in north Belfast on Friday morning.
The incident happened at about 03:10 GMT on Woodvale Avenue.
Detectives believe a mattress outside the property was deliberately set alight, with the blaze then spreading indoors.
Police are treating it as arson with an intent to endanger life are are appealing for witnesses.
The man and the woman who were taken to hospital have received treatment for smoke inhalation.